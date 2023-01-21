Romano says Arsenal has not taken any steps to sign England star

Arsenal has been linked with a summer swoop for West Ham’s Declan Rice, with the Gunners hoping to keep buying top players and remain inside the top four.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been superb in this campaign and remain one side that could potentially win the title if they keep winning.

Whether they win the league or not, the smart thing to do will be to continue improving their playing squad and Rice will bring quality to the Emirates.

However, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal hasn’t made an effort to get the West Ham man yet.

He tells Give Me Sport:

“At the moment, I don’t want to say in that Arsenal are in talks to sign Declan Rice because his agents haven’t been approached. Also, West Ham are not aware of any bid or negotiation with Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been one of the finest Premier League midfielders and the Englishman will almost certainly leave The Irons in the summer.

We will be signing a top player if he moves to the Emirates, but he will not come cheap and has many other suitors who are already queueing to add him to their squad.

For now, we need to focus on our current options and ensure they do well until the end of the campaign.

