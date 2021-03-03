Romano says Arsenal looking at a summer move for Premier League star

Tariq Lamptey has made himself one of the most sought-after players in the Premier League with his fine form at Brighton.

The former Chelsea youth player has made so much impact at the Seagulls that they have handed him a new deal to protect his value.

Several teams are targeting him and one of them is Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners might cash in on Hector Bellerin at the end of this season as the Spaniard continues to attract the attention of top European teams.

Bellerin and Cedric Soares haven’t produced the best performance for the Gunners in the right-back position and that could see them either replaced or facing new competition in the summer.

At 20, Lamptey will remind Arsenal fans of a younger Bellerin and it seems their team wants to make his transfer happen.

Romano claims the full-back might leave Brighton and Arsenal is one team that wants to sign him.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, he said: “For sure, next summer, can happen something big for him.

“Arsenal are looking at him as possible option at right-back. Keep an eye on Arsenal because they are among the clubs interested in Lamptey.”