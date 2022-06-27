Romano says Arsenal man is definitely staying at the club

Fabrizio Romano has dispelled rumours linking William Saliba with a summer exit from Arsenal and insists the defender is likely to stay.

Arsenal signed him in 2019 from Saint Etienne, but he is yet to kick a ball for their senior team since that time.

He has spent time on loan at Nice and Olympique Marseille since he has been at the club and last season was a very successful one for him on an individual note.

The defender is now expected to be a part of Mikel Arteta’s team for the upcoming season.

There have been reports that he could still leave Arsenal, with Marseille keen to have him back in their squad.

However, Romano insists he is staying unless a suitor makes a huge offer for his signature.

The transfer insider tweeted: “William Saliba situation. Rumours on loan move are wide of mark, Arsenal board and Mikel Arteta both count on Saliba as part of the team for next season.

“Been told situation could only change in case of crazy bid. Arsenal trust him – keen on discussing a new contract.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

After watching him impress in 2021/2022, the one sensible thing Arsenal can do is to give Saliba a chance.

The club signed him because he showed great potential at a young age, and we need to give him a chance to prove that wasn’t a mistake.