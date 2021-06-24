Romano says Arsenal target has been ignoring other offers

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal transfer target, Albert Sambi Lokonga is telling his other suitors that he is joining the Gunners.
The 21-year-old Anderlecht star has emerged as one of Arsenal’s key transfer targets this summer.
The Gunners want to bolster their squad and adding a new midfielder is a priority for them.
They have lost Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard who have both returned to Real Madrid.
They could also lose Granit Xhaka at the start of next season as AS Roma continues to insist on signing the Swiss midfielder.
Sambi Lokonga has been on their radar and they are reportedly close to sealing a transfer for him.
However, they are not the only European club looking to sign him this summer.
But the Belgian appears to have set his mind on a move to the Emirates with Romano confirming that he has been informing his other suitor that he already knows where he would be playing next season.
“Lokonga is 100% open to joining Arsenal. He would love to join Arsenal, he was contacted by Italian clubs, Napoli and Atalanta, but he said ‘my priority is Arsenal’, so let’s see if Arsenal will decide to complete the deal in the next days,” Romano said on his Here We Go Podcast.
he must really like our outfit because if I was his age and Atalanta came a calling, especially with Gasperini’s ability to get the most out of his players, I would be signing on the dotted line immediately…I would suggest that the one thing that neither Atalanta or Napoli can offer, that Arsenal can, is a big fat pay raise…I like what I’ve seen and read about this player, but he’s far from a finished product…I just can’t fathom why we aren’t addressing our NEEDS, first and foremost, before buying another CB, selling some of our best prospects and/or purchasing a speculative prospect…this club needs some balance, both from an experiential and tactical standpoint, as what we witnessed last season won’t cut it moving forward