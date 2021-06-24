Romano says Arsenal target has been ignoring other offers

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal transfer target, Albert Sambi Lokonga is telling his other suitors that he is joining the Gunners.

The 21-year-old Anderlecht star has emerged as one of Arsenal’s key transfer targets this summer.

The Gunners want to bolster their squad and adding a new midfielder is a priority for them.

They have lost Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard who have both returned to Real Madrid.

They could also lose Granit Xhaka at the start of next season as AS Roma continues to insist on signing the Swiss midfielder.

Sambi Lokonga has been on their radar and they are reportedly close to sealing a transfer for him.

However, they are not the only European club looking to sign him this summer.

But the Belgian appears to have set his mind on a move to the Emirates with Romano confirming that he has been informing his other suitor that he already knows where he would be playing next season.

“Lokonga is 100% open to joining Arsenal. He would love to join Arsenal, he was contacted by Italian clubs, Napoli and Atalanta, but he said ‘my priority is Arsenal’, so let’s see if Arsenal will decide to complete the deal in the next days,” Romano said on his Here We Go Podcast.