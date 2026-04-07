Romano says club will now consider selling Arsenal target

Castello Lukeba is one of the players Arsenal have been tracking for some time, and they could have an opportunity to secure his signature at the end of this season. The RB Leipzig defender has consistently been regarded as one of the finest performers in his position in Europe, and Arsenal have monitored his progress closely.

The Gunners believe Lukeba could become a key player for their squad, providing defensive solidity while also contributing to the team’s overall quality. At the Emirates Stadium, where several of the continent’s top players are currently based, Lukeba is expected to develop further and reach even higher levels as a professional if he were to join the club.

Leipzig Opens the Door

Until recently, RB Leipzig had been keen to retain the Frenchman and had previously resisted offers to allow him to leave. However, as cited by Fabrizio Romano, the German club has now reportedly altered their stance. They have opened the door for Lukeba to make a move away at the end of the season. Leipzig sees him as an ideal player to generate a significant transfer fee, and they appear ready to capitalise on this opportunity, signalling a potential turning point for both the player and interested clubs such as Arsenal.

Considerations for Arsenal

While this development is positive news for the Gunners, the club already possess several high-quality defenders within their current squad. They would likely need to offload one of their existing players before committing to signing Lukeba. This is due to the financial investment required; Arsenal would not want to sign him purely as a squad player, especially given the significant cost involved. Strategic planning will therefore be essential, as they aim to strengthen their defensive options while ensuring that any transfer aligns with their long-term objectives.

If Arsenal manage to navigate these considerations successfully, Lukeba could become a prominent figure in their defensive line, enhancing both their immediate prospects and their ambitions for future success.