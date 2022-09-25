Romano tells Arsenal fans to forget about top striker target

All the Arsenal transfer rumours last January were focussed on the Gunners chasing the Serbian international hitman Dusan Vlahovic, especially as we knew we were likely to be losing Aubameyang to Barcelona.

But it was patently obvious that the 20 year old was only interested in going to Juventus and so it came to pass. But this season, Vlahovic has lost his scoring boots and the Old Lady have had a disastrous start to the season in Serie A, prompting rumours that Vlahovic may have made the wrong decision and he has been stronly linked with Arsenal again.

But the transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now poured water on that idea and can see no possible reason why Juventus would let there big investment leave after just a year at the club, and there are no talks being considered with Arsenal now or in the future.

Romano told Caughtoffside: “At the moment there’s absolutely nothing between Dusan Vlahovic and Arsenal. We can’t predict the future but as of now there’s not even a direct contact,”

“Vlahovic is key player for Juventus and they invested €75m plus add-ons for him, so it’s extremely unlikely.

“He was great last season with Juventus, this year all the players are not performing so I don’t think it’s Vlahovic’s fault that he’s not yet performed at his very best.”

I am not surprised Juventus would hang on to him. He still has many years ahead of him to develop into the top striker they believe he is, and it would seem that Arteta believed he was the right man for Arsenal.

Mind you, I do think we still need one more striker at Arsenal, but it won’t be Vlahovic…