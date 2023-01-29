Romano tips Arsenal to make another surprise move before the window closes

Fabrizio Romano has tipped Arsenal to make a surprising move before the transfer window closes.

Mikel Arteta’s side has had a busy January, yet they continue chasing Moises Caicedo’s signature.

The Ecuadorian has been identified as their main midfield target this month and the Londoners keep pushing to make the move happen.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal succeeds in adding Caicedo to their squad, but Romano warns us to watch out for the Gunners pulling off a surprise move.

He tells Give me Sport:

“Let’s see if they will try for something surprising, we have to remember that last summer they decided to go for Douglas Luiz in the final hours of the window and it was completely surprising. So I will not exclude that they will do something similar like try for a surprising target in the final days.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Until the window closes, clubs will still do business and we are in a title race, so we need the best men we can get.

Caicedo will be a terrific talent to add to our squad, but there are just a few more days before the window closes and we must find an agreement for him quickly or turn to an alternative target.

It will be dangerous for us to continue in the second half of the season without a new midfielder.

