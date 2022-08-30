Romano tips Arsenal to sign 21-year-old winger

Mykhaylo Mudryk’s career was paused for some months because of Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The 21-year-old is one of the budding young talents in Ukrainian football and several clubs want to sign him.

He has remained loyal to Shakhtar Donetsk even though he could have changed clubs by following FIFA’s instructions.

There are still a few more days left before this transfer window closes and clubs keep circling.

Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that he could change homes and Arsenal has an interest in him.

He told Wettfreunde: “One of the names I wanted to mention is Mudryk from Shakhtar.

“He’s one of the most interesting wingers in the market that many clubs are keen on signing on him, from England, the Bundesliga, from Italy too because he was one of the players followed by Juventus few months ago.

“And now could be an opportunity, so let’s see what Arsenal decide to do.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the best clubs in the world for any budding youngster to join if they are serious about developing their game.

Since Mikel Arteta became our latest manager, we have continued to sign players aged between 25 and under.

Mudryk is perfect for our new-look team, but Shakhtar will not allow him to leave for a cheap fee.

