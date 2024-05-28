Romano warns Arsenal about competition for their teenage target

Arsenal is one of the clubs interested in a move for Rennes youngster Désiré Doué, but Fabrizio Romano warns that many teams are looking to sign him.

The 18-year-old has been fantastic for Rennes so far, and it is just a matter of time before he becomes their latest export.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been following him closely and is planning to sign him when he is ready to step up to a big club.

While they do not consider signing him in this transfer window, the midfielder might move to another club sooner.

He is on the radar of most of Europe’s top clubs because Rennes has a reputation for developing some of the finest players on the continent.

While speaking about Doue’s future, Romano said on the Daily Briefing:

“I could mention six or seven clubs interested in Doue – interest is strong, but it’s really early.

“So we have to be patient on this one. For sure, interest is there from several countries as he’s considered a top, top talent.”

Doue has been fantastic for Rennes, so it is obvious that we are not the only club watching him.

The midfielder will probably want to develop further before he leaves his present club, which gives us a chance to watch him again next term.

