Roma’s lack of money opens the door for Arsenal to land defensive target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United as AS Roma seem to have pulled out of the move, according to the Standard.

The Englishman has been on loan at Roma this season after he fell out of favour at Old Trafford.

The Italians want to make his loan deal permanent, but they are being priced out of the move.

The Red Devils want £21 million for the defender, but the Italians feel that is too high, especially considering the present worldwide economic situation.

Arsenal is another team targeting a move for the defender, and the Gunners can now plot to bring him back to the Premier League.

The report in the Standard further claims that Roma has opened the door for him to join the Gunners as they are now considering other targets.

Mikel Arteta is looking for defensive reinforcements in the summer as he has seen his side struggle at the back occasionally in this campaign.

The Spaniard has been informed of the improvements that Smalling has undergone in Italy and he seems to be interested in signing the former Fulham man.

Arsenal also has the advantage of being in London where most of the defender’s family still lives.