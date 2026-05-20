Ronald Koeman gives update on Jurrien Timber’s injury

Ronald Koeman has provided an update on the fitness of Jurrien Timber as preparations continue for the World Cup, with the Arsenal defender having missed more than ten consecutive matches through injury.

The issue initially appeared to be a minor setback, and there was early expectation that Timber would recover within a short period, but the defender has now spent more than a month sidelined and faces uncertainty over his participation in the upcoming tournament.

Because Mikel Arteta rarely discusses detailed recovery timelines for injured players, Arsenal supporters have been left speculating over the seriousness of Timber’s condition and whether he will return before the end of the current campaign.

Arsenal waiting on Timber return

Arsenal still have two matches remaining this season, and victory against PSG will add the Champions League to domestic success, with Timber hoping he can recover in time to contribute before the campaign concludes.

The defender has been an important part of the squad when available, and his absence has been a concern for Arsenal as they prepare for crucial fixtures at the end of a demanding season.

There remains hope within the club that he can regain fitness quickly enough to make an impact before the final matches, although uncertainty continues surrounding the timing of his potential return.

Koeman addresses fitness concerns

Koeman has now spoken publicly about the defender’s condition and admitted that the current outlook remains uncertain as the Netherlands continue assessing players ahead of the World Cup squad announcement.

Speaking via the Metro, he said: “Jurrien has been dealing with this for quite some time.

“He is now training up again to see if he can make the Champions League final and if he is available for the World Cup. It doesn’t look rosy at the moment.”

The comments have increased concerns that Timber could miss both Arsenal’s remaining fixtures and the World Cup if his recovery does not progress significantly over the coming weeks.

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