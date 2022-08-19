Ronaldinho explains why Arsenal’s new signing will explode at the Emirates

Brazilian football legend, Ronaldinho, believes Gabriel Jesus is set to explode at Arsenal because he has the support of his manager and the love of the fans.

The attacker has just moved to the Emirates from Manchester City. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and have been more successful than Arsenal in recent seasons.

Yet he swapped the Etihad for the Emirates as Arsenal looks to bolster their squad and become one of the title challengers again.

Jesus was never the number one striker at City and the champions could even play many games without a centre-forward.

However, at Arsenal, he is their main goal outlet, and the team plays in a way that favours the ball ending with him scoring.

Ronaldinho believes this is why he will achieve more at Arsenal.

He said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“When Gabriel joined Manchester City I said he would go on to be one of the best players in the world. When he was given a chance, he showed what he was capable of – but at Manchester City he was never shown the love a player of his quality deserves.

“At Arsenal he has been given the chance to be the focal point, he has been shown the love by the coach and the fans, and already he is repaying that. This season I expect big things from him – he will repay the love shown in him by showing he is not just one of the best players in The Premier League but also in Europe.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jesus has joined a club that will support him in every sense of the word and players need this kind of environment to do better.

The Brazilian has started life at the Emirates very well and we can expect more to come from him.

As he gets more used to his new environment, he should score even more goals.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…