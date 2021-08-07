Ronaldo pushing Juventus to sign Arsenal target this summer

Arsenal is set to miss out on the signing of Renato Sanches this summer as he closes in on a move to Juventus.

The Portuguese midfielder won Ligue 1 with Lille last season as one of their best players in the competition.

He has been a long-term target of the Gunners and their need for new midfielders in this campaign sped up talks of him joining them.

Arsenal has added Albert Sambi Lokonga to their squad and they look close to keeping Granit Xhaka on a new contract.

However, they have continued to be linked with new midfielders and that means Sanches might still move to the Emirates.

If the Gunners truly want him, they would have to move fast to secure his signature now because Todofichajes says he might be heading to Italy.

Juventus wants him and they are being pressured by Cristiano Ronaldo to complete his signing.

The Portugal captain wants to share the dressing room with his compatriot in the upcoming season and has urged Juve to find an agreement with Lille.

The report claims their bid for his signature would cost them around 32m euros and at the moment talks are ongoing with just agreements over a few bonuses left before the transfer can be completed.