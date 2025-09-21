Rooney admits Arsenal star he doubted has proven him wrong

Noni Madueke is now the talk of Arsenal, with plaudits continuing to pour in for what a brilliant addition he has been to Mikel Arteta’s project.

Initially, one of the most criticised summer signings, that £52 million swoop had plenty talking. Packaged as the perfect Bukayo Saka alternative, many were unsure he would live up to that billing, especially given how unspectacular he looked at Stamford Bridge.

But slowly and surely, Madueke has silenced the doubters. He made a slow start, which was understandable as he acclimatised to new surroundings, settled into the squad, and initially played out of position. Shifted to the right in Saka’s absence, Madueke has been a revelation. Arsenal have not missed Saka entirely, and that is perhaps the biggest compliment to how well Madueke has performed.

Rooney joins the chorus of praise

Wayne Rooney is the latest to wax lyrical about Arsenal’s No. 20. The Premier League legend admitted he was among the sceptics, but the winger has changed his mind.

Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, he said:

“Obviously, they have Saka there as well. But I think he’s been fantastic. I think the start of the season, how direct he’s been, and for England, I thought he played really well as well.

“So it looks like really good business for Arsenal.”

Rooney’s praise adds to the growing chorus of approval surrounding Madueke’s impact.

Madueke to step up with Saka out

Many had hoped Saka would return in time for Arsenal’s showdown with Manchester City, but that now looks unlikely. Arteta confirmed on Friday that the No. 7 is yet to resume training after picking up a hamstring injury against Leeds.

It is a big loss, but Arsenal now have Madueke. If he maintains his current form, he is likely to be the player to watch against City. And if things go Arsenal’s way, he could well be the difference-maker in a must-win clash.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…