Rooney hails “top” Arsenal player ahead of the World Cup

Wayne Rooney has labelled Bukayo Saka a “top” player as he tips the Arsenal man to start for England at the World Cup.

Saka is one of their finest players and the winger has been named in the squad for the competition.

The Three Lions are blessed with attacking talents and he will vie for a place on the team with Raheem Sterling of Chelsea.

Both players have been good contributors to the national team when they are on the field and selecting one will give Gareth Southgate a headache.

Rooney also believes they are top players and predicts his team for the tournament saying via The Times:

‘On the right, it’s a difficult one.

‘For England, Sterling has been very good and Saka is a top player, so I would play either of them off the right.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of our finest players and he is certainly good enough to start for England at the World Cup.

However, Sterling is also a top contributor to the national team and he could be given the nod to start by Gareth Southgate.

The England gaffer will train them for the tournament and choose the best man to start, but we expect Saka to get plenty of playing chances.