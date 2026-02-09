Rooney insists Arsenal must focus on themselves after Man City win

Wayne Rooney has stressed the importance of Arsenal concentrating on their own performances after Liverpool failed to take points from Manchester City yesterday. Arsenal had hoped the Reds could slow their title rivals, but City found a way to secure victory and maintain the pressure at the top of the Premier League table.

Pressure intensifies in title race

Manchester City’s win served as a clear indication that they are not prepared to relinquish the title without a fight. The result demonstrated their determination to chase Arsenal until the final stages of the season. For the Gunners, it was a reminder that relying on other teams to disrupt City’s momentum is not a sustainable strategy in a tightly contested race.

Arsenal’s relative lack of experience in consistently winning major trophies compared with City could become a factor as the pressure increases. As the campaign moves towards its conclusion, the mental challenge of maintaining form and composure will be as significant as the physical demands. Mikel Arteta’s side has worked tirelessly to remain at the summit of the table, and expectations continue to rise with every passing week.

Arteta will be keen to ensure his players remain focused and disciplined, aware that even minor lapses can be costly. Arsenal have placed themselves in a strong position through consistent performances, but that advantage can only be preserved by continuing to win matches. External results may be tempting to monitor, yet the priority must remain firmly on their own fixtures.

Rooney urges focus and discipline

Rooney believes this mindset is crucial, particularly after watching City overcome Liverpool at Anfield, a venue where they have often struggled. He highlighted the psychological difficulty of ignoring rival results, especially when they have a direct impact on the title race. Speaking as quoted by the Metro, Rooney said:

‘Arsenal can only focus on themselves. I’m sure they will have had an eye on the game, because if City lose, it does become difficult for them. But Arsenal just need to focus on doing their own job.

‘Having been there it is very difficult to do that because the Arsenal players would have been watching that game at home and thinking Man City are slipping up here.’

Rooney’s comments underline the challenge Arsenal face as the season progresses. Success will depend not only on quality and consistency, but also on their ability to block out distractions and handle the growing pressure of a relentless title pursuit.

