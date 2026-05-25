Wayne Rooney believes Viktor Gyokeres has been the Premier League signing of the season after helping Arsenal secure the league title.

The Swedish striker has now won a league title in each of the last three seasons, further strengthening his reputation as one of the top forwards in European football. Although there were periods during the campaign when his performances came under criticism, particularly regarding his goalscoring numbers, he continued to deliver in crucial moments for the Gunners.

Arsenal’s success this season has been built on collective contributions across the squad, but Gyokeres has emerged as one of the defining figures behind their title-winning campaign.

Gyokeres Delivers in Key Moments

For much of the season, questions surrounded whether Gyokeres was scoring enough goals to lead Arsenal’s attack. However, he responded strongly during important matches and played a significant role in helping the club finish the campaign impressively.

His performances have ensured his place among the players most responsible for ending Arsenal’s long wait for another Premier League crown. There is also growing belief that the striker could become even more effective next season as he settles further into the squad and continues to build confidence.

Arsenal strengthened their squad considerably during the summer transfer window, bringing in players including Eberechi Eze and Martin Zubimendi as they aimed to improve after several near misses in recent years.

Rooney Praises Arsenal Striker

As quoted by the Metro, Rooney said:

‘I think Viktor Gyokeres.

‘Granit Xhaka has been brilliant for Sunderland but look at what Gyokeres has brought to Arsenal, it’s exactly what they’ve needed.

‘Finishing second over the last three years, I think he’s given Arsenal something a bit different and that’s been a big factor in them winning the Premier League.’

Rooney’s comments highlight the impact Gyokeres has had since arriving at Arsenal, with the striker providing qualities that many felt had been missing from the team during previous title challenges.