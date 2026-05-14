Rooney names one Arsenal star who could be a key reason they win double

Wayne Rooney has praised Viktor Gyokeres for the impact he has made at Arsenal this season, backing the striker to play a decisive role as the Gunners continue their pursuit of both the Premier League and Champions League titles.

Arsenal remain among the strongest clubs in world football and are now within touching distance of securing a remarkable double. With only three victories remaining, the Gunners are closing in on being crowned champions of both England and Europe following an outstanding campaign under Mikel Arteta.

The club strengthened its squad significantly during the summer transfer window, and those additions have helped Arsenal maintain consistency across all competitions. Their progress to the Champions League final has further highlighted the improvement within the squad after they reached the semi-final stage of the competition last season.

Gyokeres Impressing In Debut Arsenal Season

One of the standout additions to the Arsenal squad has been Gyokeres, who has delivered several impressive performances throughout the campaign. The striker has quickly become an important figure within the team, contributing with goals, movement, and a relentless work rate in attack.

Arsenal continue to rely heavily on the forward as they approach the decisive stage of the season, with expectations growing that he can deliver even more important contributions in the remaining fixtures. His presence in the attack has given the Gunners a different dimension and has allowed several of his teammates to flourish in advanced positions.

Rooney believes Gyokeres’ influence extends far beyond goals, with his movement and physicality creating opportunities for other attacking players around him.

Rooney Highlights Tactical Importance

According to Football365, Rooney explained how Gyokeres’ style of play has improved Arsenal’s attacking structure and opened up space for key creative players in the side.

He said: “What he brings to that Arsenal team is that he occupies defenders. He makes them work, he makes them defend, he runs the channels.

“And what we’ve seen recently is that it’s creating more space for [Eberechi] Eze and for [Bukayo] Saka, because if one, or both centre backs have to go and cover him and then the full back has to cover round, when you switch the ball quickly, it creates so much space for everyone just in behind him.

“Over the last few weeks he has been showing that even more and if Arsenal go on to win the league and the Champions League, he’ll be a major reason behind it, because that’s where Arsenal have been short in the last few years.”

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