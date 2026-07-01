Rooney redesigns England midfield for Congo game, but he keeps Rice

Wayne Rooney has revealed how he would set up England’s midfield for today’s World Cup Round of 16 clash against DR Congo, suggesting one key change while still keeping Declan Rice in his starting lineup.

England faces a difficult test against the African nation, which denied Nigeria a place at the World Cup and possesses several players with Premier League experience. The Three Lions remain among the favourites to win the tournament, and Thomas Tuchel’s reputation in knockout football has strengthened belief that England can go deep into the competition.

Rooney suggests a midfield alteration

DR Congo enter the match as underdogs, but they are expected to provide a serious challenge against an England side filled with world-class talent across the pitch.

Elliot Anderson and Declan Rice have formed England’s midfield partnership behind Jude Bellingham since the beginning of the tournament, but Rooney believes a change should be made for this encounter.

The former Manchester United striker wants Kobbie Mainoo to come into the side, with Anderson making way in midfield.

Speaking via Football365, Rooney said:

“I’d go with Declan Rice sitting, and I’d go with Mainoo and Jude Bellingham.

“Mainoo can give you a bit of both, but in tight areas, that’s Mainoo’s biggest strength, his feet in tight areas, and then he has got a little pass.

“I think he’s the only one who is capable of doing that in those tight areas.”

Rooney’s comments highlight Mainoo’s composure and technical quality, qualities that could prove valuable in a high-pressure knockout fixture.

England aiming for a quarter-final place

England has generally performed well throughout the tournament and is widely expected to progress into the quarter-finals, although DR Congo’s journey to this stage has already shown they are capable of upsetting strong opponents.

Tuchel’s tactical approach is also expected to play a major role in the outcome, particularly in midfield where control of possession could become decisive.

Rice remains central to England’s structure due to his defensive discipline and ability to shield the back line, while Bellingham continues to provide creativity and attacking drive.

The possible inclusion of Mainoo would offer England additional calmness in possession and another player capable of operating effectively in congested areas of the pitch as the knockout stages intensify.

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