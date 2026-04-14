Rooney reveals where City has the edge over Arsenal in the title race

Wayne Rooney has expressed admiration for Arsenal’s sustained challenge for the Premier League title, although he believes Manchester City hold a crucial advantage in the race. The competition has remained intense for much of the season, but recent results have shifted the mood among supporters.

Arsenal’s home defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend has dented confidence among their fans, raising doubts about their ability to secure the title. Despite still holding the highest points tally in the league, their position could come under immediate threat depending on the outcome of their upcoming fixture against Manchester City.

Title Race Momentum Shifts

Manchester City head into that crucial encounter in stronger form and will be confident of securing all three points on home soil. Arsenal, by contrast, have struggled against City this season and are yet to record a victory over them in any competition.

This disparity in form and results adds further pressure on the Gunners, who must now focus on avoiding another setback in a direct contest with their main rivals. The psychological aspect of the title race is becoming increasingly significant as the season approaches its conclusion.

Rooney Highlights Experience Gap

Rooney believes that Manchester City’s experience could prove decisive in the closing stages of the campaign. As reported by the BBC, he said, “I think City will have the edge on that, just purely the manager and players they’ve got. They will be able to stay a little calmer than the Arsenal players.

“They will be worried because when you go on a run and lose a few games, you start thinking ‘where’s the next goal, the next win going to come from?’ That negative mindset really has an impact on your performance.”

While Manchester City appears well-equipped to handle the demands of a title run-in, Arsenal must respond quickly to regain momentum. The coming weeks will be decisive, and overcoming the current pressure will be essential if they are to maintain their position at the top.