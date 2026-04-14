Wayne Rooney
Arsenal News Gooner News

Rooney reveals where City has the edge over Arsenal in the title race

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney has expressed admiration for Arsenal’s sustained challenge for the Premier League title, although he believes Manchester City hold a crucial advantage in the race. The competition has remained intense for much of the season, but recent results have shifted the mood among supporters.

Arsenal’s home defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend has dented confidence among their fans, raising doubts about their ability to secure the title. Despite still holding the highest points tally in the league, their position could come under immediate threat depending on the outcome of their upcoming fixture against Manchester City.

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Title Race Momentum Shifts

Manchester City head into that crucial encounter in stronger form and will be confident of securing all three points on home soil. Arsenal, by contrast, have struggled against City this season and are yet to record a victory over them in any competition.

This disparity in form and results adds further pressure on the Gunners, who must now focus on avoiding another setback in a direct contest with their main rivals. The psychological aspect of the title race is becoming increasingly significant as the season approaches its conclusion.

Rooney Highlights Experience Gap

Rooney believes that Manchester City’s experience could prove decisive in the closing stages of the campaign. As reported by the BBC, he said, “I think City will have the edge on that, just purely the manager and players they’ve got. They will be able to stay a little calmer than the Arsenal players.

“They will be worried because when you go on a run and lose a few games, you start thinking ‘where’s the next goal, the next win going to come from?’ That negative mindset really has an impact on your performance.”

While Manchester City appears well-equipped to handle the demands of a title run-in, Arsenal must respond quickly to regain momentum. The coming weeks will be decisive, and overcoming the current pressure will be essential if they are to maintain their position at the top.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Julian Alvarez
Arsenal takes concrete steps to sign coveted attacker
Neville
Pundit thinks Arsenal’s midweek game will help them against Man City
Manchester clubs will challenge Arsenal for Premier League star
Posted by

Tags Wayne Rooney

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors