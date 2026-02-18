Rooney says Arsenal has shown that you don’t need superstars

Wayne Rooney reckons that Arsenal does not have a world-class superstar in their current squad. He believes, however, that the team’s success does not rely on individual brilliance. Arsenal could still win the Premier League this season, yet they do not feature players leading the scoring or assists charts.

Despite this, the Gunners have relied heavily on defensive solidity to secure victories. They have also earned praise for their proficiency at set pieces. Critics argue that Arsenal does not score enough goals from open play, but the team has generally performed well as a collective. Their approach emphasises organisation, discipline, and teamwork, allowing them to remain competitive across all competitions.

The Importance of Teamwork

Arsenal continue to work hard to finish the season strongly. Their focus on collective performance has been pivotal in their achievements so far. While Rooney says there are no superstars in the team, squads with high-profile players are currently trailing them in several competitions. The former Man Utd icon has highlighted this aspect, appreciating that the Gunners’ success stems from a shared effort rather than reliance on a single standout performer.

He commented, as quoted by Goal:

“I agree with the fact that Arsenal don’t have an out and out superstar, a world-class player that you can pin everything on. However, what we’ve seen over the last few years is, they know how to win games. They’ve shown you don’t need that superstar player.”

Rooney and Carragher are in agreement

Jamie Carragher initially made the “no superstar” comment, which Rooney agreed with. Most Arsenal fans, however, would disagree with that opinion. Even if the former players are right, the Arsenal model, emphasising teamwork over individual talent, has proven highly effective. Consistency, tactical awareness, and collaboration often outweigh the presence of a single exceptional player. Arsenal’s blend of defensive stability, set-piece proficiency, and collective work ethic demonstrates that football remains, at its heart, a team sport.

