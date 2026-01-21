Rooney says Arsenal man missed a chance to send Arteta a message

Wayne Rooney believes Gabriel Jesus should now be pushing to start matches following his impressive brace against Inter Milan. The Arsenal forward delivered a strong performance, which immediately raised questions about the club’s attacking hierarchy and future team selections. At one stage, it appeared clear that Jesus had done enough to replace Viktor Gyokeres in the starting line-up, yet the situation became more complex when the Swede came off the bench and also found the net.

This sequence of events has presented Mikel Arteta with a difficult decision. The manager must now carefully assess which striker should lead the line in the next fixture, balancing form, confidence and long-term planning. Gyokeres has been given significant opportunities since arriving in the summer, but his performances have not always matched expectations. Despite this, his status as the main striker remains intact, largely due to the substantial investment Arsenal made to secure his services.

Competition for the Striker Role

Jesus, meanwhile, has shown that he can still deliver decisive contributions when given the chance. His display against Inter Milan was widely praised, and many observers felt it strengthened his case for more regular starts. However, after the match, the forward spoke to the media without explicitly demanding additional playing time, opting instead for a more reserved approach.

Rooney believes this was a missed opportunity. From his perspective, moments like these are when players can subtly but clearly communicate their ambitions to the manager. Arteta, he argues, would certainly have taken note of Jesus expressing a strong desire to start important matches.

Rooney’s Message to Jesus

Speaking, as reported by Football Insider, Rooney was clear in his assessment. He said, “If I were Gabriel Jesus now, I’d be saying ‘I want to start the game on Sunday’. He’s come here, scored two goals and played really well tonight. So, if I were him, I’d be putting it in the manager’s mind that I really want to play. Of course, you respect your teammates, but you want to be playing in the big games. Mikel Arteta is going to see that interview, and that was the opportunity for him to say [it].”

Rooney’s comments highlight the competitive nature of elite football, where form and confidence must often be matched by assertiveness to secure a starting role.