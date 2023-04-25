Rooney says Arsenal should just go out and attack Man City or risk losing

As per Wayne Rooney, Arsenal need to just attack Manchester City. The PL legend urges Arteta to ask his boys to throw everything they’ve got against the Citizens as it could be the only way they get something out of that game. Rooney’s advice stems from the fact that in the 2011–2012 season

Manchester United, like Arsenal, were in a situation where they simply needed not to lose against Manchester City (though Arsenal needed to only win against City), so they chose to go defensive on their City rivals in the hopes of winning or drawing. Unfortunately, Manchester City won thanks to a header from Vincent Kompany, which meant United’s game plan did not go to plan. That loss on Match Day 36 had a significant impact on the title battle, as City went on to win the league by goal difference (after the two tied on 89 points). Rooney still believes that if they had played to win that game, they would have won it and most likely the league in 2011–2012.

“That was another title decider of a game, and we were three points ahead with three games to play,” he wrote in The Sunday Times. “A draw would have been a great result for us, so we went to the Etihad to try to hold out.

“I played up front by myself, and though we defended well, we didn’t create enough chances. They were the better team and scored from a set piece; a Vincent Kompany header from a corner.

“Looking back, you say to yourself, ‘Why didn’t we try to win the game?’ and the regrets kick in.”

Arsenal’s attack should be attentive against Manchester City, capitalising on any errors made by the defenders and simply scoring goals. After all, there is no harm in trying. After all, there is no harm in trying. A win against City could just be the one that seals them the league title.

