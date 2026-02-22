Rooney says Pep Guardiola sent a message to Arsenal yesterday

Manchester City secured an important victory over Newcastle United last night, a result that moves them to within two points of Arsenal at the top of the table. The tightening of the standings has intensified the title race and increased the pressure on the Gunners at a crucial stage of the campaign.

While it would be ambitious to assume City will win all of their remaining league fixtures, Arsenal has also failed to capitalise on opportunities to strengthen their position. For a club that has not lifted the league crown in more than 20 years, expectations are understandably high. However, recent performances have fallen below the required standard, with the team appearing less assured than earlier in the season.

City Close the Gap

Arsenal has dropped four points in its last two matches, allowing Manchester City to edge closer. As things stand, City would be crowned champions if they were to win every remaining game. Pep Guardiola orchestrated a hard-fought win against Newcastle United, demonstrating once again his ability to navigate demanding fixtures. The Spanish manager will be eager for his side to maintain its momentum as the season approaches its decisive phase.

The outcome was precisely what Guardiola would have wanted, and he is likely to be encouraged by the manner in which his players are executing his instructions. The performance did not go unnoticed, with Wayne Rooney suggesting that a psychological message had been sent to Arsenal.

Rooney’s Assessment

“That’s mind games as well from Pep,” Wayne Rooney told BBC Match of the Day on Saturday.

“Without actually saying anything, that’s Pep telling Arsenal they’re up for this fight and they’re ready to take this fight on with Arsenal.

“Arsenal will be sitting there, because that was a tough game today against Newcastle but it’s a fantastic win.”

Rooney’s comments highlight the mental dimension of the title race and the growing belief within Manchester City that they are prepared to overtake Arsenal in the closing weeks.