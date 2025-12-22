Rooney thinks Arsenal’s summer signing is quietly making an impact

Viktor Gyokeres has faced significant pressure since moving to Arsenal this season, largely because he arrived on the back of two impressive campaigns at Sporting Club. Expectations were immediately high, with the striker regarded as one of the most sought-after players in the game when he completed his move to the Emirates. Supporters anticipated goals from the outset, and early signs during pre-season appeared encouraging.

Gyokeres even found the net with a header in pre-season, which further raised confidence among fans. That aspect of his performance was particularly notable, as heading had been viewed as a weaker part of his game in recent seasons. Arsenal have spent several years searching for a striker capable of leading the line effectively, and his arrival was widely seen as the solution to a long-standing issue within the squad.

Expectations and early scrutiny

Despite the optimism, Gyokeres has not scored as frequently as many expected. As a result, scrutiny has increased, with attention often focused narrowly on his goal return rather than his overall contribution. The pressure that accompanies a high-profile move to a club like Arsenal has been evident, especially given the belief that his signing would immediately transform their attacking output.

However, judging a striker solely on goals can overlook important aspects of their role within the team. Arsenal’s attacking structure relies on movement, physical presence, and the ability to create space for others, elements that are not always reflected in statistics.

Recognition of his wider role

Former striker Wayne Rooney has offered a more measured assessment of Gyokeres’ impact, speaking according to the Metro. He said, ‘He does a bit more than what you see.

‘Even on Saturday, he occupies the two centre-backs, James Tarkowski and Michael Keane.

‘That creates a bit more space for your number 10 or your wide players who are coming inside.

‘I think he’s important for Arsenal. He’s doing a job which helps other players, he just hasn’t got the goals which you’d expect from him.’

Rooney’s comments highlight the less visible work Gyokeres provides, emphasising his value beyond scoring. While goals remain the ultimate measure for a striker, his ability to support teammates and influence defensive structures suggests his contribution may be greater than it appears.