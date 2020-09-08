Roord hat-trick gives Arsenal Ladies perfect start to the season

Arsenal Ladies kicked off their WSL campaign with a 6-1 win against Reading at Meadow Park.

I really enjoy watching the Womens team especially when they show that they can also produce some quality football that mirrors and at times can even better the men’s teams (there’s no denying that, just look at their successes over the years). Let’s hope the men can follow suit and we can have a successful Men’s and Women’s campaign.

With additions aplenty and just like the men’s team, the Women’s transfers this summer can be seen to be rather sensible, unlike the other top teams in the WSL.

Joe Montemurro and his team have brought in the following players:

– 19-year-old Malin Gut who is a defensive midfielder but can be played at centre half

– Steph Catley who is the new left back but is also an attack minded full back

– 24-year-old Noelle Maritz who can play left or right back and is highly experienced

– Lydia Williams who will be competition for Manuela Zinsberger in goal

Mirroring the men’s team, the Womens side have also brought in some defenders too, and it is clear to see that they now have some healthy competition in those positions, but the players are also versatile and can be deployed in other positions if and when needed.

The return for Arsenal took only 16 minutes to get going where a sublime volley by Kim Little found itself nestling in the net. Arsenal continuously found space and pressured Reading, this became clearer when they were 2-0 up on 32 minutes, this time it was Vivienne Miedema finding the back of the net with her trademark one on one finish that was assisted by Jordan Nobbs. Arsenal were up 2-0 and Miedema off the blocks with her first goal of the WSL season.

The game was clearly over on 39 minutes though when a cool finish by Jill Roord ended up in the bottom left corner of Readings goal giving Arsenal a 3-0 lead going into half-time.

Reading came out in the second half with a different attitude and from kick off tried their best to test Zinsberger in the Arsenal goal, as they did at the start of the first half they stopped Arsenal gaining a rhythm, but their efforts soon came to nothing as Roord put away her second and Arsenal’s 4th on 63 minutes with the assist by Kim Little. A blasted rocket from Miedema just outside the box put Arsenal 5-0 up on 78 minutes. Jill Roord then got her hat-trick on 80 minutes for 6-0. A calamitous error by Zinsberger though enabled Danielle Carter to get a mere consolation for Reading.

At half time Reading were clearly down and out and Arsenal pushed on to demolish them in a well-controlled team performance to win 6-1, with a Jordan Nobbs goal also ruled out for offside.

Heres hoping our men’s team can follow suit and draw out a comfortable win against Fulham on Saturday.

With talent on and off the pitch and depth on their bench, I wish the Ladies the best of luck for the new season. If they keep going at this tempo then surely, they will become WSL Champions. Gooners?

Shenel Osman