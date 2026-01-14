Rosenior is confident that his Chelsea team will have a good game against Arsenal

Chelsea hosts Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semifinal first leg in a few hours, with both teams eager to secure an advantage. Liam Rosenior is hoping to achieve a positive result for his side, and he rested several players during the FA Cup game at the weekend to ensure they would be fresh for the fixture against the Gunners.

The first-leg outcome is crucial, as a strong performance would provide Chelsea with an advantage ahead of the reverse fixture. Arsenal, however, have been one of the best teams in England this season. While they previously struggled in high-pressure matches, this campaign has seen them consistently meet expectations, giving their supporters confidence that they can travel to Chelsea and return with a favourable result.

Chelsea’s Preparations

Rosenior has emphasised the importance of readiness and focus ahead of the clash. The Blues are a capable side, but they will not find Arsenal an easy opponent. The manager believes his squad is prepared to meet the challenge that Arsenal will present, relying on their energy and determination to perform under pressure.

He said, as quoted by Arsenal Media:

“We need to have a really, really good game on Wednesday. But I’m confident in the group that they’ve shown, and not just in the time before me, but in the last few days, they’re really hungry. They really believe in themselves and it’s going to be a really, really good occasion on Wednesday night.”

Key Factors for Success

Chelsea will need cohesion, intensity, and tactical discipline to compete effectively against Arsenal. Rosenior’s decision to manage player workloads demonstrates an awareness of the physical demands and importance of the occasion. The first-leg result could prove decisive in determining which side advances to the Carabao Cup final.

As the match approaches, both teams are expected to field strong line-ups, with fans anticipating an intense and competitive encounter. Chelsea’s preparation and Arsenal’s form suggest a contest that will test the abilities and resilience of both squads.