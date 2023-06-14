Round up of Arsenal Women’s summer transfer window so far – why so little activity?

Round up of Arsenal Women’s summer transfer season so far – why so little activity? by Michelle

The summer transfer window is upon us, when teams make daring decisions, players make even more daring ones, and the world of football has a player-shuffle on a big scale.

The transfer window doesn’t officially start until 30th June and there has been a lot of activity in the market already. Forgive me if that sounds a bit like a cattle-market, but it kind of is.. the transfer window officially closes on 14th September. Arsenal have announced 6 contract extentsions, 3 squad departures and have been linked to 5 players – but no new player annoucements as yet..

Arsenal have announced 6 contract extensions including:

Manu Zinsberger who put us out of our misery by re-signing for Arsenal in March 2023.

Captain Kim Little, who suffered a season-ending ham-string injury, will be back for the 23-24 season, after re-signing in April 2023, that’s official!

Lia Walti, one of the best midfielders in the world, re-signed for our Gunners in May 2023.

Frida Maanum who was voted Player of the Season for Arsenal re-signed in May 2023.

Steph Catley re-signed for Arsenal in June 2023 saying “It feels amazing—this feels like home.”

Caitlin Foord, Steph’s Australian teammate, is the latest to re-sign for our Gunners just a few days ago.

We await updates on Stina Blackstenius (who was “a little suprised” to linked to the Russo / Man United transfer in January). And what about our Irish captain Katie McCabe (who Chelsea made a bid for in January)?

Arsenal have announced 3 squad departures in this summer transfer window, to date:

Brazil captain Rafaelle Souza has departed for pastures new in Orlando and will be a key space to fill in this summer transfer window, particularly as Leah Williamson is unlikely to return to the pitch before the second half of the 2023-24 season due to her ACL injury.

Goalkeeper Fran Stenson has left Arsenal this week, having made only one appearance for the club and spent the rest of her time on loan to various clubs.

And the latest departure is Mana Iwabuchi, announced by Arsenal today. Mana was also not named in Japan Women’s World Cup 2023 squad. Not a good season for her..

Arsenal have as yet made no new player notifcations. Players that may or may not be in negotiation with Arsenal, but have been Arsenal-linked thus far, are not particularly numerous. At the last count there are 5, with Arsenal looking to recruit defenders and goalscorers:

Manchester United and England international forward Alessia Russo. Arsenal failed to secure a deal in the January transfer window, despite a reportedly record bid, but she is now out of contract with Man Utd.

Benfica’s Canadian international forward Cloe Lacasse, who Arsenal were linked to in the January transfer window.

Bayern Munich’s Icelandic international defender Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir

Levante UD’s Spanish international defender Paula Tomas

Levante UD’s Portuguese international midfielder Tatiana Pinto.

So what do you think of Arsenal’s transfer window so far? Other team’s seem to be on revolving doors between departures and new arrivals! Let’s hope that this transfer window does not end with Arsenal unable to secure the players they want – we, I’m sure you will agree, do not need a repeat of the January transfer window..

And should it be ‘once bitten, twice shy’ with Russo? Interested to hear your thoughts..

Michelle Maxwell

