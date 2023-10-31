Roundup – How all the Arsenal Women have performed in the internationals so far

Women’s international round up so far

The Arsenal women have been busy while on international duty and with one game left before coming back to London to resume The Women’s Super league season as we look to face off against Manchester City and Arsenal Women’s fans will be hoping they bring back their fine form.

The Matildas have played twice, once against Iran, where Kyra Cooney-Cross and Caitin Foord didn’t come off the bench, but Steph Catley got 25 minutes and managed to bag an assist, putting the game to 2-0 and seeing off a comfortable win.

The Matildas also played The Philippines and won by an astounding 8-0, where all three of our Arsenal women started for their countries, Caitlin Foord bagging herself a hatrick and 4 assists, being involved in all five goals in the first half. Catley started and played a full 90 minutes at CB, picking up 63 accurate passes throughout the game and Cooney-Cross had a great game in the middle of the pitch, controlling the midfield, but was taken off after 64 minutes.

Canada played Brazil and lost 1-0, Cloe Lacasse starting and playing 68 minutes, pulling off two shots but just wasn’t enough to help Canada get the win. Sabrina D’Angelo was named on the bench but didn’t get ant minutes.

Ireland played Albania and beat them 5-0, in a game where the Irish captain Katie McCabe started and played a full 90 minutes, bagging herself an unbelievable hatrick and 2 assists, being involved in all 5 goals and taking 10 shots throughout the game in an incredible individual performance for her country.

Switzerland played Sweden and lost 1-0, in a game that saw 3 Arsenal women start and one on the bench. Noelle Maritz started and played 77 minutes for Switzerland, completing 31 accurate passes while on the pitch. Lia Walti played 90 minutes at centre midfield and had a good game but wasn’t able to get her country back in it.

For Sweden Stina Blacksteinus started and played 69 minutes, getting 5 shots on target but couldn’t manage to get on the score sheet. Amanda Ilestedt was named on the bench but didn’t get any minutes, while Lina Hurtig wasn’t selected.

Spain beat Italy 1-0 in a game where our reigning World Cup centre back Laia Codina started and played a full 90 minutes at CB, having a lot of the ball throughout the game and ended up completing a massive 80 accurate passes by the end of the game.

The Netherlands thumped Scotland 4-0, Victoria Pelova and Vivianne Miedema started on the bench, but both got some minutes in the second half, Pelova coming on for 22 minutes and Miedema being brought on for the dying minutes to see off the game.

Denmark beat Iceland 1-0 in a game that Katherine Moller Kuhl started and played 89 minutes, getting 2 shots on target herself and helping Denmark get the well fought win over the line.

And finally Norway lost to France 2-1 in a game of two halves, Frida Maanum started and played 71 minutes, getting one shot on target but just wasn’t enough to get her country the win, after a late equalizer from Norway was essentially made mute when France scored the winner only 9 minutes later.

Our women will play their second game of the international break this week and then head back to London to play Manchester City.

What’s your thoughts on the women’s international break so far?

Daisy Mae

