Roundup: How our Arsenal Women fared in this week’s international games

Women’s International duty round up

Our Arsenal Women are currently away with their respective countries on international duty and have all played their last games for their country before they return to London for club duties. With a lot of action played over night, here’s a run down of everything that happened.

The England Lionesses faced off against Ireland where we got to see an Arsenal vs Arsenal clash when England’s Alessia Russo, Leah Williamson and Beth Mead faced off against Ireland’s Katie McCabe in what was a dominant game from the Lionesses who won 2-0 on their road to the Women’s Euro’s qualification. Russo and Williamson started and both had a good game, Williamson playing a full 90 minutes and Russo almost playing a full 90 before being subbed off in the 86th minute. McCabe also started and played a full 90 minutes for Ireland but couldn’t do enough to help her country take the win, leaving Ireland bottom of the group while England sit 2nd.

Manuela Zinsberger started and played a full 90 minutes in goal for Austria in their 3-1 win against Poland, having a solid game between the sticks and made some vital saves, helping her country win the game after a tough loss against Germany in the first lot of games. Austria currently sit 2nd in the group and will be happy to end the break on a positive note.

Victoria Pelova started for The Netherlands and played a full 90 minutes in the midfield, helping her country get a 1-0 win over Norway in a tight clash that’s was a difficult game for both sides. Pelova played well and stayed solid in the middle, earning her country 3 points on the way to Euro’s qualification and they currently sit 3rd in the group on equal points with Italy who they lost 2-0 to in the first round of games.

Stina Blackstenius started up front for Sweden but was taken off in the 78th minute in their 1-0 loss to France. A difficult game for Sweden who are missing a lot of key players due to injury and after a solid game against England, would be disappointed with the loss against France. Blackstenius had a good game while on the pitch and had some chances but it wasn’t enough to help her country get the win.

Emily Fox and Cloe Lacasse faced of in The She Believes Cup final in what was an eventful game for both the US Women and Canada that ended in a 2-2 draw and was forced to go to penalties. Fox started and played a full 90 minutes at left back while Lacasse was brought on just before half time for an injured team mate. Lacasse took the 4th penalty for Canada and was saved by the US keeper. Whereas Fox stepped up to score the winning penalty for The US that won them another She Believes Cup Trophy.

Our Aussie trio faced off against Mexico in an international friendly where they walked away 2-0 winners. Catley, Cooney-Cross and Foord all started for their country in the victory, with Catley playing 62 minutes and Cooney-Cross playing 87 minutes before being subbed off. Foord played a full 90 minutes and scored the second goal after some fancy footwork and dropping her shoulder to curl the ball into the right side of the net, beating the Mexican keeper and winning the game for the Matildas.

Arsenal loanee Katherine Kuhl’s Denmark faced off against Belgium and walked away 4-2 winners in their hopes of Euro’s qualification. Denmark have had a good run this break, winning both games played and Kuhl has also had a good two games on duty. Starting in the midfield and playing almost a full 90 minutes before being taken off in the 87th minute, Kuhl was again one of Denmark’s best players on the pitch.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…