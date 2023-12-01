Roundup of tonight’s Internationals involving Arsenal Women players

Women’s International tonight

Our Arsenal women have gone off with their countries for their last international break of the year, with plenty of our Women set for action, Arsenal Women’s fans will have a lot to keep up on while our women are away with their respective countries and we’re here to try and keep you as updated as possible, so here’s a run down of all of tonight’s games that could see a number of our Arsenal women get some minutes in.

First game scheduled will be Norway vs Portugal where we could see in form Frida Maanum get some minutes for her country, Maanum and Norway currently sit bottom of their group and will need to win both games remaining to be able to qualify for the next round of the UEFA Women’s Nations League.

Then we are set for an Arsenal vs Arsenal showdown when Switzerland will take on Sweden and Arsenal Women’s fans could see up to five of our women play for their countries. Lia Walti and Noelle Maritz’s Switzerland currently sit bottom of their group and even if they won their last two games, it wouldn’t be enough to qualify for the next stage of the Women’s Nations League. Whereas Amanda Ilestedt, Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtig’s Sweden are currently sitting in 2nd and with a win against Switzerland would at least send them to the playoffs.

Then Ireland will take on Hungary but their promotion to League A is already confirmed. Currently sitting top of their group on 12 points and one more win would put them completely out of reach. Arsenal’s Katie McCabe is almost certainly going to start as captain for her country and will hopefully keep her fine form and drive Ireland forward.

Next we have Denmark vs Germany where Kathrine Moller Kuhl’s Denmark will be looking for automatic qualification, currently sitting top of their group on 12 points but Germany are just 3 points behind, which makes this clash and all important one for Kuhl and her country and definitely one to keep an eye on.

Then we are set for another Arsenal vs Arsenal showdown where the England lionesses will take on The Netherlands in an all important clash for both sides. Alessia Russo, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Beth Mead will all be in contention for England and Vivianne Miedema and Victoria Pelova will be in contention for The Netherlands. England currently sit 3rd in the group on 6 points and The Netherlands are top with 9, so a very close group that could come down to the last game and is a must-win for England.

Austria will face off against France where we are likely to see Manuela Zinsberger between the sticks for her country, Austria currently sit 2nd in their group on 7 points and with France sitting on top on 10 points, this is a must-win for Austria if they wish to be automatically promoted.

The reigning World Cup winners Spain will face off against Italy where we could see Laia Codina play some minutes for her country, Spain currently sitting top of their group on 12 points and look set for automatic promotion if they win their match against Italy.

That’s what you have to look forward to for your Friday night of Women’s football.

Daisy Mae

