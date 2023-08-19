Roy Hodgson expecting an “exceptionally tough game” against Arsenal

Arsenal are set to play Crystal Palace this coming Monday. In his press conference for the match, Roy Hodgson couldn’t help but discuss how brilliant Arsenal was last season, what a fantastic job Arteta has done at Arsenal, and how unfortunate they were not to win the league, slipping towards the end of the season.



Hodgson said as per Metro, “We don’t know each other very well, of course. I have great admiration for the job he’s done at Arsenal. That’s a big club, and he’s come in and done a really big job. I thought last season they were outstanding in every respect.”



“I have a lot of sympathy, to get that close, and do so well, and be overtaken by the machine; really, that, to some extent, is Manchester City, who are also a wonderful football team. It must have been a gut-wrenching occasion, but they’ve come back strongly from that and started this season strongly.”



Even so, the Palace boss believes that the Gunners will once again have an incredible campaign, of which he’s acknowledged they started the season well and knows his team will struggle to avoid losing to Arsenal, who’ve always found a way to beat them. “I think it will be another very good season from them. We’re expecting an exceptionally tough game. It’s always hard to play Arsenal; they always seem to do well against us, even if we play well. They seem to find a way of getting a winning goal,” added the Palace boss.



There’s so much expectation of Arsenal this season; hopefully, Arteta and the boys can answer everyone’s wishes.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…