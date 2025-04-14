Roy Keane is of the impression that Arsenal would have won the Premier League title with Mo Salah in their starting-XI.

With the Gunners a million miles away from league leaders Liverpool for goals scored in 2024/25, it’s hard to disagree with that view.

Of the 74 top-flight goals the Merseysiders have registered this term, the Egyptian King has registered 27 of them (36.48% of total league goals).

Arsenal’s top scorer, Kai Havertz (15 goals in all competitions), has only nine Premier League goals by comparison.

Mo Salah could have helped Arsenal win the title

To cut Mikel Arteta’s men some slack in this debate, it’s worth pointing out that our most reliable goalscorer and creator in Bukayo Saka has missed 23 games this term with injury.

13 of these fixtures came in the Premier League, no doubt contributing to the significant deficit between himself and Salah.

Regardless, Keane remains convinced the ‘fitness freak’ would have made a similarly sizeable contribution to Arsenal’s season.

“We see him doing it week in, week out, scoring the goals, the assists,” the Irishman told Sky Sports ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United.

“If you put him in the Arsenal team, Arsenal would win the league this year. That’s how special he is.

“So, I’m kind of glad they [Liverpool] got the deal done. You want the top players playing in the Premier League. It was only a matter of time before they got it agreed. I think he deserves it. He’s a special player.”

Liverpool don’t have goalscoring problems

Defence may very well win titles, so the old adage goes, but a quality offence has clearly played a major role in Liverpool’s push for Premier League glory.

It’s rather telling that, should Saka be out for an enforced period of time with injury, Arsenal totally lack the necessary firepower elsewhere in the squad.

Gabriel Martinelli (6), Leandro Trossard (5), Ethan Nwaneri (3), Gabriel Jesus (3), and Raheem Sterling (0) have all failed to hit double figures for goals in 2024/25.

We can talk all day about injuries, but ultimately the Emirates Stadium-dwelling outfit doesn’t have a standout attacker able to match Salah’s sheer durability and prowess in front of goal.

Arsenal may have the least leaky defence in the Premier League (27 goals conceded). But ultimately, it’s difficult to see how the club can close the gap to Liverpool without investing in the forward line this summer.