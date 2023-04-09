Roy Keane brands Liverpool Arsenal game “mad brilliant”

Former Manchester United star turned pundit Roy Keane has branded Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal today as “mad brilliant” as the Gunners escaped the Reds’ second-half onslaught.

Liverpool was poor in the opening minutes and Arsenal raced to a two-goal lead, but the Reds scored just before the break.

This afforded them a chance to regroup at the interval and Jurgen Klopp’s men came out a very different team in the second half.

Arsenal has Aaron Ramsdale to thank for some fine goalkeeping and the wasteful Mohamed Salah, who missed several chances, including a penalty.

Keane watched on as the game unfolded and said afterwards on Sky Sports:

“A mad brilliant game, where we saw the best and worst of Liverpool. They were a mess but then were amazing and should’ve won the game. It was only for the Arsenal goalkeeper they didn’t win it. I really enjoyed it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Liverpool was always going to be a tough opponent for us and our boys were probably not surprised by how they came out in the second half.

All things considered, the draw was probably a fair result but it is not hard to feel like this was two points dropped.