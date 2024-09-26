Roy Keane compares Arsenal to Sam Allardyce and Tony Pulis teams

Roy Keane has taken a jab at Arsenal for their defensive approach in the second half of their match against Manchester City.

After going a goal up and being reduced to ten men, Arsenal was determined to protect their lead at all costs and nearly succeeded.

They forced Manchester City to use every tactic in the book to try to win, and the Citizens will likely admit they haven’t faced a tougher challenge in a long time.

It was a game that Arsenal could have lost by a wide margin had they opted for a more adventurous approach in search of additional goals. However, Keane suggested that their defensive strategy was reminiscent of something Tony Pulis or Sam Allardyce might have employed.

He said, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“If Tony Pulis, Sam Allardyce, Steve Bruce or Neil Warnock set up a team like that [Arsenal at Manchester City ] for the second half, they are ‘dinosaurs’. When Arsenal do it, it’s called ‘brilliant’, it’s ‘concentration levels’.

“When they won the ball back, which they did every now and again, try and look after it and try and get up the pitch. There was an incident when [Ben] White just kicked it out of play, [Declan] Rice a couple of times, just kicked it up the pitch.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The conditions we found ourselves in that game forced us to employ that difficult tactic, and any other top club would have done the same thing.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…