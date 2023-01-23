Roy Keane defends Arteta’s touchline behaviour

Mikel Arteta is one of the most animated managers on the touchline when his team plays and has come under criticism for that behaviour this season.

The Spaniard is very emotional and passionate about his job and how the team works during matches, so he acts out of line to some people.

There have been calls for him to be punished and the Spaniard was shown a yellow card in Arsenal’s 3-2 win against Manchester United yesterday.

More pundits have criticised Arteta, but he has earned support from an unlikely source, with Roy Keane defending the Arsenal gaffer.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder said on Sky Sports:

“Well, I certainly wouldn’t worry about yellow cards, it’s the reds that you’ve got to worry about!

“But from the Arsenal point of view, I think they’d be OK with it, because he’s obviously passionate and you’re not in this job to be liked!

“He’s there to win football matches for Arsenal and that’s what he’s doing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta is one of the most animated managers on the touchline, but that does not mean he acts abnormal in any way.

The Spaniard is different from other managers and cannot be expected to act like them in different circumstances. As long as the FA does not complain, he can continue showing his passion the way he knows best.

