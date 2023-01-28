Roy Keane disappointed with Arsenal’s showing against Manchester City

Former Manchester United man Roy Keane says he expected more from Arsenal in their FA Cup loss to Manchester City last night.
The Gunners faced City, who are their main rivals in the title race this season and it seemed it was the game that would show how far Mikel Arteta’s men have come.
The Citizens earned the upper hand in the fixture as the Gunners struggled to deliver as they do in the league.
However, Keane feels they should have done more and fans expected that from them.
He said via the Daily Mail:
‘They’ve set such high standards over the last few months.
‘I thought we’d get more from Arsenal tonight, I’m disappointed.
‘We saw the experience of the last few years, how to win games. One lapse from Arsenal and they were punished.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have set a very high standard for ourselves this season, so we must understand when everyone expects a certain level from us, which is what Keane is asking for.
The loss to City is not such a big blow and it could be a good thing because now we can focus on our league and European commitments.
This means our players will have more time to rest and do well in the Premier League matches.
NO MORE THAN PAR FOR THE COURSE WITH PERMANENT SNARLER AND MISERY GUTS KEANE.
Nothing further to discuss therefore, so lets move on!
Well, guys here is Roy Keene again, our own personal “Anti-Cassandra”, issuing false prophecies about the Arsenal.
The question is, does anybody believe him?
PS, I want to moan about the dynamic duo one more time.
It appears they spent so much of this transfer window chasing gold at the bottom of the Mudryk rainbow, that they forgot the one Essential hole that needed to be filled.
Namely a BACKUP for Thomas Partey.
They are pushing hard for the superb Caicedo from Brighton who is a ready made Partey replacement.
Regarding the Keane “quotes”, read the whole article or better still watch the tv interview the quotes were lifted from as the Mail has squeed their article totally out of context.
It’s the Mail that should be criticised, not Keane.