Roy Keane disappointed with Arsenal’s showing against Manchester City

Former Manchester United man Roy Keane says he expected more from Arsenal in their FA Cup loss to Manchester City last night.

The Gunners faced City, who are their main rivals in the title race this season and it seemed it was the game that would show how far Mikel Arteta’s men have come.

The Citizens earned the upper hand in the fixture as the Gunners struggled to deliver as they do in the league.

However, Keane feels they should have done more and fans expected that from them.

He said via the Daily Mail:

‘They’ve set such high standards over the last few months.

‘I thought we’d get more from Arsenal tonight, I’m disappointed.

‘We saw the experience of the last few years, how to win games. One lapse from Arsenal and they were punished.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have set a very high standard for ourselves this season, so we must understand when everyone expects a certain level from us, which is what Keane is asking for.

The loss to City is not such a big blow and it could be a good thing because now we can focus on our league and European commitments.

This means our players will have more time to rest and do well in the Premier League matches.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta disappointed in defeat, but talks about Partey’s injury and Arsenal still looking for new players…”