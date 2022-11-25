Roy Keane does not believe Arsenal midfielder is a” leader”

Roy Keane has cast doubt over Thomas Partey’s leadership skills after Ghana was beaten in their World Cup opener by Portugal yesterday.

The midfielder is one of the best players in the Ghanaian squad and he went to the World Cup in top form, having helped Arsenal stay top of the Premier League table.

He is expected to show his best for his nation as they attempt to make the next round of the competition.

The current Ghanaian team has so many new and inexperienced players who will look to him for leadership in their matches.

However, former Manchester United man, Keane, does not think the midfielder has what it takes to lead.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘Well he’s (Partey) having a very good season.

‘He’s settled down, he had a lot of injury problems when he first went to Arsenal.

‘He’s got a big role here because there are some inexperienced players around him. I’m still not convinced he’s got those leadership skills.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is one of the finest midfielders in the world and does his job well on the field.

However, he is not the most inspirational figure on the pitch because he loves to lead by example.

But leadership is more than that and we can partly agree with Keane that Partey needs to work on his leadership skills.

