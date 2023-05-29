Roy Keane does not believe Arsenal will challenge Man City next season

With the presence of Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, it is widely anticipated that they will be strong contenders in the title race once again in the upcoming campaign.

However, the question remains as to which teams will challenge them, similar to how Arsenal did in the current season. Predicting the exact contenders is a challenging task.

Initially, many expected Liverpool to be strong challengers at the start of this campaign. However, they ultimately failed to secure a top-four finish.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will look to strengthen their squad during the summer transfer window to remain competitive. Nevertheless, they face difficulties in competing as other rivals are also likely to improve their squads.

When asked about the team he believes will challenge Manchester City in the next campaign, Roy Keane snubbed Arsenal and instead chose Manchester United. He expressed this view by stating, “I’m going to go for Manchester United,” as quoted by Football365.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keane is free to have his opinion, but football is not mathematics and it is hard to predict what the future would be in a time like this.

We have to stay focused on preparing for the term and we might win the title if we start the campaign well with the right summer additions to our group.

