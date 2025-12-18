Roy Keane expects Everton to put up a fight against Arsenal 

Arsenal travel to face Everton in their next Premier League fixture, with few observers expecting an outcome other than an Arsenal victory. The Gunners boast several of the finest players currently competing in England and have continued to work diligently to ensure the squad remains in strong condition as the season progresses.

While the quality within the team is evident, Arsenal must consistently demonstrate their ability on the pitch. This visit to Everton presents a demanding opportunity to show that they are prepared to meet that challenge. The Toffees are recognised as one of the league’s most resilient sides when facing top opposition, yet the expectation remains that Arsenal must secure all three points.

A Crucial Moment in the Season

Manchester City now sit just behind Arsenal in the table, a development that has raised the stakes considerably. As a result, many of the remaining fixtures are viewed as close to must-win encounters for the Gunners. Any slip-up could have serious implications, increasing the pressure on a side aiming to maintain momentum and authority.

The weeks ahead will be vital, with Arsenal keen to ensure they remain physically sharp and mentally focused. Their response in this match, particularly following a poor performance against Wolves, is likely to provide a clear indication of their mental strength and resilience. Delivering a convincing display would help restore confidence and reinforce belief within the squad.

Pundit Predictions and Expectations

The upcoming contest was discussed by Roy Keane and Ian Wright on the Stick to Football podcast, where both offered their views on how the match might unfold. Wright expressed optimism about the result, saying, “I think we beat them. I would like to know if Gabriel [Magalhaes] is back, but I still say we beat them.”

Keane agreed that Arsenal would emerge victorious, while suggesting Everton could still pose a threat, replying, “I think Everton might get one from a set piece; Tarkowski. 2-1 Arsenal. That’s on Jill [Scott] and Wrighty.” Wright later added, “I would have gone 3-0.”

These predictions underline the belief that Arsenal have the quality to win, but also highlight the importance of concentration and discipline against a side capable of punishing any lapse.