Roy Keane explains why he is now worried about Arsenal’s mentality

Roy Keane has voiced his concerns regarding Arsenal’s defensive approach, particularly after taking the lead in matches. This issue was on display during today’s clash with Liverpool, where the Gunners twice went ahead, only to let the Reds fight back on both occasions. Arsenal initially showed dominance in the game, especially after Bukayo Saka’s goal put them ahead at 1-0. They continued to control possession and looked capable of extending their lead.

However, after retaking the lead at 2-1, Arsenal shifted their focus to preserving their advantage rather than pushing for another goal to secure the win. This conservative approach came at a cost, as Liverpool managed to break through and equalise, leading to a frustrating 2-2 draw for the Gunners. According to Keane, this mentality is a worrying sign, especially for a team with title aspirations, as it shows a lack of killer instinct when in a position of strength.

During his analysis on Sky Sports, Keane stated:

“All the brilliant players affect games, and that’s what Saka does. You can see that with his finish. What came across in his interview was, he’s disappointed, but I’m starting to worry about Arsenal’s mentality now. When they get themselves in front, they sit back, instead of going after the third goal. Liverpool were there for the taking if they wanted it.”

The former Manchester United captain’s assessment reflects a broader concern with Arsenal’s strategy this season, which has seen them adopt a more defensive style, especially when protecting a lead. This shift could be partly attributed to injuries to key defenders like Gabriel and Jurrien Timber, forcing Mikel Arteta to prioritise defensive stability. Additionally, the absence of creative playmaker Martin Odegaard has hampered their ability to maintain attacking pressure.

To compete for the Premier League title, Arsenal must find a balance between solid defending and maintaining the attacking intensity needed to finish off opponents, rather than allowing them back into games.

