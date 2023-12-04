Roy Keane explains why this is Arsenal’s year and Liverpool will rival them

Roy Keane believes Manchester City cannot win a fourth consecutive Premier League title this season, leaving room for Arsenal to be champions.

City has dominated the Premier League in the last few seasons and has been the best club in Europe in the last year.

Last season, Arsenal almost ended their dominance of English football, but City’s superior experience helped them bounce back and become champions.

This term, they are struggling with a lack of consistency again, while Arsenal sits atop the standings in the league.

The Gunners have been doing an amazing job so far, and they seem well-placed to be champions if City cannot recover from their slump.

Keane was speaking about the title race and tips Arsenal to compete with Liverpool to be champions.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘There’s a reason it hasn’t been won four years in a row because keeping those levels up, that hunger, desire, you get a few injuries, some of the top boys coming off it.

‘But certainly Arsenal and Liverpool I’m looking at, especially Arsenal with the strength and depth they’ve got and the experience of last year.’

We have made a very good start to this term and can understand why people now believe in us.

Most fans thought our campaign last year was a one-off and we would not come close to being champions this term.

But we are surprising them with some fine football, which will make us champions if we keep the wins coming.

