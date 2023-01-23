Arsenal News Latest News

Roy Keane gives his opinion on Arsenal’s title chances

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has praised Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal after the Gunners earned a deserved 3-2 win against the Red Devils yesterday.

Arsenal has been in terrific form, especially when they play at home and has now beaten Liverpool and United at the Emirates, among other clubs.

The Gunners have a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, which could be extended to eight if they win their outstanding fixture.

The game against an in-form United side was one of the toughest tests they could face, but they came out on top and Keane has been impressed by how the Londoners performed on the pitch.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘They are in a great place. There is a nastiness to them and they know what they need to do on the football pitch.

‘There is a long way to go. If you said at the start of the season they would be where they are you wouldn’t believe it, but they have got momentum. 

‘It will take a lot to stop them. It was a pressure game [on Sunday] and they dealt with that well. They are in with a great chance of winning the league.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

This Arsenal team is a delight to watch and it is tough to find something to dislike about Arteta’s men.

If they continue with the togetherness, the Gunners will win more matches and perhaps end the season with the league title.

  1. First pundit I’v e heard with a sensible viewpoint.

    Arsenal might win the title. That’s all you can say for now… but the number of clubs in that category is decreasing as time goes on.

    Reply

