Roy Keane gives his reaction to Arsenal’s draw with Man Utd

Roy Keane believes that Arsenal has now lost their momentum in the Premier League title race following their 1-1 draw against Manchester United last night.
Despite an emphatic midweek Champions League win, the Gunners were unable to overcome a resilient United side. Arsenal had a difficult day at Old Trafford, and it wasn’t for lack of effort; they simply did not perform well enough to secure all three points.
Arsenal struggled to break down United’s defence, even though some of their key defensive players were absent. However, regardless of the circumstances, the 1-1 draw was far from ideal, and Arsenal would feel they should have done better. The result felt like a missed opportunity in the race for the title.
Keane, who had expected Arsenal to match Liverpool’s result with a win, expressed disappointment in their performance and conceded that they have now lost their momentum in the title race.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Keane said:
“They’ve lost that momentum, what we saw here today was nowhere near good enough. On the one hand, you want to give them credit for the last few years but the next step is the hardest step.”
With Liverpool continuing to perform consistently, Arsenal’s failure to seize this opportunity means the Premier League title race now looks almost over for them. Keane’s assessment highlights the crucial nature of the game and the fact that Arsenal, despite their efforts, could not make the most of a game they needed to win.
In light of this, the Gunners must regroup and reflect on their performance, knowing that they missed a key chance to stay in the title hunt.
Keane’s right of course. I just wish it wasn’t him saying it.
Anyway, we’re stuck in the mud and the tides going out. No danger, but we only have the Champion’s League now to. rescue our season, which TBH isn’t very likely to happen.
I hate to be so negative on a Monday morning.😒
How many of that utd team would/should get in ours. Fernandez at a push. The rest would not make our bench. And utds bench was thread bare as well.
Ganacho gets into our front three
Yes, you might be right, No goals or assists for 15 matches. Perfect fit.
Looked better then our front three yesterday ?
Not for me, he is a typical (at the moment) overrated, under achieving utd player. Poor.
But did he player better then our front 3 yesterday ?
Won the free kick and was a constant outlet
Can I be honest, i never really noticed him much but, wether he played better yesterday on not. He isn’t anything special. 15 games and not much to show, says it all.
He mostly flatters to deceive, he delivers little substance but occasionally does something spectacular.
The real point is, we wouldn’t have swaped ANY of utds fitst team for ours, before yesterday’s game. They have a poor squad.
And do you know what, I don’t think anyone would have chose any of their strikers for our team. If the truth be known.
Yeas we would
Keane’s comments alway irritate me, but to be fair to him, often only the negative part of what he says about Arsenal hits the headlines. Regardless of the context, I agree with him on this one.