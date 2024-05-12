Roy Keane gives usual strong reaction to Man Utd Arsenal game

Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United for their poor performance in their game against Arsenal this evening.

On paper, the game appeared to be a close affair, with the Gunners winning by just 1-0, but there was a clear difference in quality between the two teams.

United have been on a terrible run of form, struggling in the league over the last few weeks.

Despite their recent struggles, the Red Devils aimed to make a statement in the game against the Gunners, hoping to show that they could still cause an upset.

However, Arsenal proved to be the better team, securing the win and keeping the Premier League title race alive until the final game of the season.

Former United player Keane watched on as United struggled, likening their performance to that of a small club. He insisted that they were unbelievably poor opponents for Arsenal to face.

He said on Sky Sports:

“The disappointment for me in the last half an hour was United. Arsenal have come to Old Trafford over the years and found it difficult, but I bet Arsenal couldn’t believe how bad United were.

“Whatever bits of possession they had, the end product and lack of quality – you talk about the great teams United had over the years, the players they’ve had. That last half an hour, decision-making, nobody digging anybody out, making mistakes, falling over, not putting demands on each other.”

Although United was clearly in poor shape, we deserve credit for remaining focused and working hard to win, even though it was far from our best performance.

