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Roy Keane has a strong opinion about Ben White being called up by England

Roy Keane has questioned the inclusion of Ben White in the latest England national team squad for the March international window, suggesting that the defender has not done enough to merit a recall.

England progressed comfortably through their World Cup qualifying campaign and are widely regarded as one of the favourites to win the tournament in the summer. The squad is filled with elite-level talent, making selection decisions particularly challenging for Thomas Tuchel.

Selection Debate Intensifies

With a wealth of options available, Tuchel has not hesitated to make bold choices. Notably, he omitted Trent Alexander Arnold from the latest squad, a decision that has generated considerable discussion. In contrast, White has been recalled despite limited involvement at club level this season.

The Arsenal defender has played only a handful of matches, having struggled with injuries for an extended period. Additionally, he has not featured for England since 2022, following a reported disagreement with the previous manager. These factors have contributed to the debate surrounding his selection.

As reported by Give Me Sport, Keane was highly critical of the decision, stating, “Ben White’s only played seven league games for Arsenal. Seven!

“You look at that squad and analyse it, defensively, that England squad is not good, defensively.”

Balancing Form and Quality

Keane’s comments reflect broader concerns about the defensive strength of the England squad, as well as the criteria used in selecting players. While current form is often a decisive factor, managers may also consider experience, versatility, and long-term trust in a player’s abilities.

White has been an important figure for Arsenal over recent seasons, demonstrating consistent quality when fit. His technical ability and tactical understanding may have influenced Tuchel’s decision to reintegrate him into the national setup.

Although the call-up remains a topic of debate, it also highlights the depth of competition within the England squad and the complexity of international selection decisions.

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