Roy Keane insists Arsenal are still ‘red-hot favourites’ for the title

Despite failing to secure a victory against Liverpool last night, Roy Keane remains convinced that Arsenal are the leading contenders to win the Premier League title this season. The former midfielder believes the broader context of the campaign continues to favour the Gunners, even after a match that ended without the result they were hoping for.

Liverpool’s recent run of form has raised questions about their consistency, with several matches this season ending without victories. Arsenal, by contrast, have looked sharp and confident, and the fixture offered them an opportunity to move eight points clear of their nearest challengers in the title race. Although that advantage was not realised, the overall picture remains encouraging from an Arsenal perspective.

Arsenal’s performance and position

Even in the reverse fixture, which Liverpool won, many observers felt Arsenal had been the stronger side and were unfortunate not to take all three points. The meeting at the Emirates, therefore, carried added significance, as it gave the Gunners a platform to underline their credentials.

Arsenal began the match impressively, dominating the opening stages and applying sustained pressure. For the first 25 minutes, they controlled possession and tempo, making it difficult for Liverpool to settle or create meaningful opportunities. While the visitors eventually weathered that early intensity, Arsenal’s start reflected the confidence and cohesion they have developed this season.

Liverpool responded more assertively in the second half, shifting momentum and forcing Arsenal onto the back foot for periods. Despite this, neither side was able to find a decisive breakthrough, and the points were shared. Although it was not the ideal outcome for Arsenal, the result still leaves them six points clear with fewer than 20 matches remaining.

Keane’s assessment

Speaking after the game, Keane offered a measured assessment of the situation, as quoted by Sky Sports. He said, “He’ll be pleased, the manager. Six points clear after 21 games, what a position to be in. But you have to believe Manchester City and Aston Villa will hunt them down. It will be an interesting few weeks. In the window. Will clubs strengthen? We’ve seen what City want to do. At this moment in time, Arsenal are obviously red-hot favourites to win the title.”