Roy Keane insists Arsenal must win the league for this season to be a success

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane, insists Arsenal must win the Premier League for this season to be considered successful after they spent most of it at the top of the league standings.

The Gunners’ title bid has suffered some setbacks in recent weeks as they enter the critical stage of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s side is not the most experienced at winning trophies, which makes Manchester City the favourites for the crown.

But Arsenal could still feel they have had a great season, considering they did not even finish inside the top four last term.

The Gunners will return to the Champions League and are almost guaranteed to end the campaign in second position.

Gary Neville believes this would be a success. He said as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘This title race always started at Anfield

‘Look at the fixtures.

‘But they would have snapped your hand off to be in this position at the start of the season. Arsenal finishing second would still be an unbelievable season.’

However, Keane countered him with: ‘No chance. They’ve been top of the table all season.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We did not start this term looking to win the league, but the boys made us believe we could do it and now we are thinking of being champions.

We need to keep supporting them, but at the moment, if Manchester City does not drop points, it will be hard for us to be champions.