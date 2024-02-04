Roy Keane insists Arsenal were deserved winners against Liverpool

Roy Keane has expressed his admiration for Arsenal’s performance against Liverpool, commending them for their impressive display.

From the onset, Arsenal demonstrated a swift and intense start to the match, maintaining this level of intensity throughout the game. In contrast, Liverpool struggled to find their rhythm, facing sustained pressure from the Gunners.

Even when Liverpool managed to equalise due to an error from the Arsenal defence, the Gunners displayed resilience by not letting their heads drop and continued to assert dominance. This persistence was rewarded with two additional goals, bringing them closer to the summit of the league table.

The positive outcome will undoubtedly leave Mikel Arteta pleased, and Keane, acknowledging the quality of Arsenal’s play, conveyed his admiration for the team’s performance against Liverpool.

The former Manchester United icon says on Sky Sports:

“There were questions over them last season and their strength, the mental side of the game and dealing with the pressure.

“They recovered well [after Liverpool’s goal just before half-time]. As poor as Liverpool were, credit to Arsenal. They reacted well and were deserved winners. They got stronger towards the end and a great result for them.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We had an almost perfect game and it earned us all the points against a top team like Liverpool.

The Reds are still at the top of the league standings, and it shows, but we also proved we can get that spot from then.

Consistency will be key for us in this second half of the term, and we expect the boys to go on to win our next few games as well.