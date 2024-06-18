Roy Keane insists Deschamps is right to challenge Saliba to prove him wrong

Roy Keane and Gary Neville recently discussed Didier Deschamps’ handling of William Saliba, particularly as the defender strives to establish himself on the international stage.

Despite being one of the standout defenders in the Premier League since joining Arsenal, where he often earns Man of the Match accolades, Saliba has faced challenges adapting to the international arena. His performances with the French national team have shown signs of inexperience, occasionally leading to mistakes that are less frequent in his club outings.

However, Saliba is determined to alter Deschamps’ perception of him. He started in France’s Euro 2024 opener against Austria and aims to continue impressing to earn more opportunities and build his international career.

Deschamps previously expressed reservations about some aspects of Saliba’s game earlier in the year, prompting discussions among pundits like Keane and Neville about the manager’s approach to nurturing the young defender’s potential in the national team setup.

Keane insists it was right for the manager to challenge his defender. He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I like it. I think it’s right, challenge your players. I like it a lot. The quality in that squad is fantastic.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba remains one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and it is great to see him gain some relevance on the international stage.

